Formerly missing Clark County teen faces charges after shots fired

Jul. 14—A minor who was missing in Clark County faces charges after shots were fired near Oak Street and Selma Road on Monday.

Ellington Cullins, 17, was charged this week with receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 900 block of Selma Road near the Mini Mart on Monday around 3 p.m. on calls of shots being fired.

A man was standing in the parking lot of the Mini Mart talking to people in a car when another vehicle reportedly drove by him, with its occupants "dancing, hanging out the window and looking at [the man]," according to an incident report.

The man reportedly brandished a gun to the vehicle, which then began traveling south on Oak Street, and shot at the vehicle as it drove by, according to the incident report.

A 911 caller reported to dispatchers he heard two to three gunshot blasts, according to dispatch records.

"I heard the shots and came out, and he was speeding off," the caller said.

Charges were not filed against the man as of Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but a car parked on Oak Street was damaged by bullets, according to the incident report.

Police found two armed people "who were shot at and may be involved in the incident" down the street, detaining both and recovering two guns. One was identified as Cullins, according to the incident report.

Cullins was reported missing to the Clark County Sheriff's Office in March, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Police reportedly found a 9 mm gun with camouflage siding on Cullins, concealed under his clothing. The gun did not have a cartridge in the chamber but had 13 rounds in the magazine.

Also allegedly located in Cullins' pocket was a key fob to an SUV reported stolen from the Columbus area.

Detectives reportedly saw Cullins walking from the SUV on Oak Street, according to the incident report. The car had damage to the tail gate and driver's front door.

Cullins has locally been removed as a missing minor. He was placed in juvenile detention, the incident report said

The investigation continues.