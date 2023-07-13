FormerWestonpolice commissioner must register with CT weapons registry, sell his guns, court rules

Jul. 13—He was also ordered by a judge in the Judicial District of Stamford not to possess any firearms, register with the state's deadly weapon registry for five years and sell all of the firearms seized by police in 2018 through a federally licensed gun dealer. Phillips will be able to keep the proceeds from the sale of the guns.

Phillips now lives in New Hampshire and has been arrested in five years, court officials said.

He agreed in May to plead guilty to owning an illegal silencer. As part of the deal, Assistant State's Attorney Michael Nemec opted to nolle or dismiss 15 counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon and dozens of counts of illegal possession of a large magazine after Phillips' attorney, Bruce Koffsky, provided documentation that his client purchased the items legally before Connecticut's ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines went into effect in 2013.

When police seized the guns and magazines in 2018 after Phillips was involved in a domestic dispute, "they weren't aware of when the weapons were purchased," Nemec said in May.

"He was lawfully in possession of those weapons before the law changed," Nemec said. "So it looks like we are nolling a large number of cases, but this is an appropriate result."

But Phillips was in possession of several handmade silencers fashioned out of oil cans that "clearly were used," Nemec said.

Weston police seized the weapons and silencers after Phillips' former wife reported he had thrown a gun at her during an argument in March 2018, court documents show. The woman, who divorced Phillips in 2019, told police where he hid a large stash of weapons and reported he had hidden some items behind a bookcase that concealed an entrance to a spiral staircase, Nemec said.

During the argument, Phillips, a former Weston police commission chair, threw a gun to his then-wife and said, "Go ahead, kill me," Nemec told the court in May. The charge of disorderly conduct connected with the incident was also dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Phillips' attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.