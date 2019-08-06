FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does FormFactor Carry?

As you can see below, FormFactor had US$46.2m of debt at June 2019, down from US$84.7m a year prior. However, it does have US$176.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$130.7m.

NasdaqGS:FORM Historical Debt, August 6th 2019

A Look At FormFactor's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that FormFactor had liabilities of US$102.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$50.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$176.9m and US$71.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$95.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that FormFactor has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, FormFactor boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that FormFactor has increased its EBIT by 8.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if FormFactor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While FormFactor has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, FormFactor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that FormFactor has net cash of US$131m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$71m, being 171% of its EBIT. So is FormFactor's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us.