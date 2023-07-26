The ‘formidable’ lawyer who took Kevin Spacey to court – but lost

Max Hill was the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation before taking over as director of public prosecutions - Jason Alden

During Max Hill KC’s tenure as director of public prosecutions (DPP), the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has battled to improve catastrophically low prosecution rates of defendants accused of sexual offences.

Asked about the issue on BBC Radio 4’s Law in Action earlier this year when he announced he would not be seeking a second term in the post, he said: “Rape remains a horrifying, devastating crime. It has required in my time here ... a whole-system, end-to-end approach to improve what we are doing because you can only achieve a conviction and therefore sentence if you operate together.”

It came after he suggested in February 2022 that too few rape cases were being brought to prosecutors by the police.

Asked why only 1.3 per cent of the 63,000 reported rapes resulted in a charge, he said: “What is clear from those statistics is that too few of the complaints of rape are ever reaching the attention of the CPS. [Too few] are ever receiving the CPS services of taking what may appear to be a difficult case and converting it into a charge case in court.”

Before Mr Hill was appointed DPP for England and Wales in November 2018, he had an illustrious career as a barrister.

He was responsible for the prosecution of Irish republicans, al-Qaeda terror cells and Islamic State terrorists.

It was Mr Hill who helped secure the last IRA prosecution in the UK after terrorists planted a car bomb outside the BBC’s White City studios in 2001.

He brought to justice the 21/7 plotters who planned copycat bombings just weeks after the 7/7 London Underground attacks, as well as those behind the so-called “Ricin Conspiracy” to spread the deadly poison on the streets of Britain.

‘Wealth of experience and expertise’

Born in Hertfordshire in 1964, he attended state primary schools before going onto the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle after his family moved to Northumberland.

He won a scholarship to study law at St Peter’s College, Oxford, in 1986, before qualifying as a barrister in 1987.

He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2008.

Prior to taking up the role as head of the CPS, he worked as the independent reviewer of terror legislation from March 2017 to October 2018.

In 2017, he also appeared in Channel 4’s The Trial as lead counsel for the prosecution, in which real juries, together with actual barristers and judges, tried a fictional murder case in order to explore the workings of the court system.

As the independent reviewer, he compiled reports including an investigative review of the use of terrorism legislation following the Westminster Bridge attacks.

Amber Rudd, the then home secretary, praised his “wealth of experience and legal expertise”, while terror experts dubbed him “formidable”.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2017, he said it was his prosecution of the killers of Damilola Taylor, the 10-year-old Nigerian boy stabbed to death on London’s streets in 2000, that he was most proud of.

“Undoubtedly the killing of a 10-year-old boy on the streets of London when his Nigerian parents had sent him to be schooled in London thinking he would be safer here than at home, that is not only tragic but leaves a lasting impression,” he said.

Mr Hill is due to step down as DPP in October.

