Formlabs shows up at CES 2024 with more realistic 3D-printed teeth

Formlabs has rolled up to CES 2024 in Las Vegas with its customary bundle of announcements for its class-leading 3D printers. The company unveiled several new tools and materials at this year's show, but the most interesting has to be its Premium Teeth Resin, yet another foray into the dentistry world. It’s intended to be used to create 3D-printed dentures as well as for temporary restorations that sit on implants like All-On-X. The company says it’s already been registered with the FDA as a Class II biocompatible material, and has had its longevity validated.

This isn’t the first step the company has made into the dentistry space and already offers the tools to make dentures. It’s a natural venue for 3D-printing, and Formlabs, given the need for customization and its work in building a wide variety of materials for use. Premium Teeth Resin takes this a step further, with the company saying it can be color-matched to existing teeth so it won’t be as noticeable if you’re rocking a falsie. It's available to order now, although we'd advise against anyone attempting to do their own dentistry.

