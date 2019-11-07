Are Formpipe Software AB (publ)’s (STO:FPIP) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we'll evaluate Formpipe Software AB (publ) (STO:FPIP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Formpipe Software:

0.11 = kr49m ÷ (kr663m - kr217m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Formpipe Software has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Formpipe Software's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Formpipe Software's ROCE is fairly close to the Software industry average of 13%. Separate from Formpipe Software's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that, Formpipe Software currently has an ROCE of 11% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 5.4%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Formpipe Software's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Formpipe Software's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Formpipe Software has total liabilities of kr217m and total assets of kr663m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. Formpipe Software has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.