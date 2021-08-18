Formula 1 Circuit CEO and Her Alleged Mistress Killed by Husband

Nathalie Maillet

The CEO of a Formula 1 racing circuit in Belgium was allegedly killed by her husband after her husband found her in bed with another woman.

Nathalie Maillet, her husband Franz Dubois, and her alleged mistress, Ann Lawrence Durviaux, were found dead at Maillet and Dubois’ home in Gouvy, Belgium on Sunday, reported the British news outlet The Sun.

“According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself," the public prosecutor said.

Police believe Dubois found Maillet with Durviaux and shot them both before shooting himself, according to Yahoo Sports.

Maillet became the head of Spa-Francorchamps in 2016. The circuit held its first Grand Prix in 1925. It has hosted one each year since 1985. When Mailet joined, she worked to upgrade the circuit.

She studied to be an architect, and she raced before she took over the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

“My thoughts are with Nathalie's family, her parents, her relatives but also her teams,” said Melchior Wathelet, chairman of the board of directors of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

"Today we are losing a very great lady, a motorsports lover and enthusiast, a true leader who will be sorely missed. Nathalie had become the face of the circuit, she embodied this passion for racing that we all share," Wathelet added.

Formula 1 released a statement about Maillet’s death on Twitter. It will resume the Belgian Grand Prix on Aug. 29. The organization praised Maillet for her work.

“We are deeply saddened by the awful news that our friend Nathalie Maillet has died,” the post said. “The whole of Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to her family and friends. The motorsport community has lost an incredible person and we will all miss her greatly.”

Authorities are still investigating the case.