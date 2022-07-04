Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu involved in crash at British Grand Prix
Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a terrifying crash at the British Grand Prix. Guanyu said his vehicle’s halo safety barrier saved him.
The Chinese driver, who was conscious, was taken away in an ambulance to the medical centre.
Alfa Romeo Rookie escapes serious injury after flipping into and over a tire barrier Silverstone.
Zhou Guanyu said the halo safety device "saved me today" after he escaped uninjured from the horror multi-car smash at the start of Sunday's British Grand Prix.
Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a serious crash at the British Grand Prix, flipping his vehicle towards a barrier near crowds on Sunday, July 3.Video recorded by Scott Helme shows the moment Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo lost control and propelled over the tire barrier before violently crashing into a fence in front of spectators at Silverstone Circuit.Guanyu posted a photo of himself on Twitter after the incident claiming his vehicle’s halo safety barrier saved him.Spaniard Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory for Ferrari during the dramatic race day. Credit: Scott Helme via Storyful
Rookie F1 driver Zhou Guanyu ended upside-down on the first lap leading to a red flag.
