Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu involved in crash at British Grand Prix

Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a serious crash at the British Grand Prix, flipping his vehicle towards a barrier near crowds on Sunday, July 3.Video recorded by Scott Helme shows the moment Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo lost control and propelled over the tire barrier before violently crashing into a fence in front of spectators at Silverstone Circuit.Guanyu posted a photo of himself on Twitter after the incident claiming his vehicle’s halo safety barrier saved him.Spaniard Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory for Ferrari during the dramatic race day. Credit: Scott Helme via Storyful