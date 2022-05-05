Formula 1 : Miami Grand Prix
World champion Max Verstappen will seek to ignore all the hype and razzmatazz this weekend when he bids to trim Charles Leclerc's lead with a third win of the season at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. VIDEOGRAPHIC
F1, which became popular on Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' in the U.S., makes its debut in Miami this weekend. Here's how to watch the event.
Keith Jones reports the track is a permanent fixture, which may be used for future races or parking for other events.
The Miami Grand Prix is on Sunday, May 8 - here's how to get tickets for every Formula 1 event that weekend
'Building this circuit was like a very large, very complex Rubik’s cube.'
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are the two big favorites for the race in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot.
What is the equivalent of 59 football fields, has 1,130 tons of concrete outweighs the entire Miami Dolphins? It's the F1 Miami Grand Prix track.
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. The crowd roared Wednesday night at the Opening Party for the Miami Grand Prix when the Papaya orange — that's the shade, don't get it wrong — appeared on stage. In a city used to superstars and the super wealthy, the spectators seemed to be bouncing at the v ery sight of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.
Two-time champion, Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race in 2019 and split Round 1 in 2021 with Alice Powell, who she battled all season.
Steven Alker knows all about the lean times. Only three seasons were spent on the PGA Tour. Alker has been around so long he played the developmental circuit under five names, starting with the Nike Tour.
After dune-busting in Dubai, the 750 hp supercar took to the streets of the Big Apple.
Meet the pitchers, track stars, swimmers and other Rock Hill-area athletes who recently signed their college sports dreams into reality.
Mississippi State baseball's path to an NCAA regional is gruesome, but it's possible. The Bulldogs will need to put together impressive SEC wins.
The seven-time PGA Tour champ and 1996 PGA Championship winner wants to provide a tailored golf experience.
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to check out Netflix's "Drive to Survive" series showcasing Formula 1 racing coming to Miami, and American viewership of F1 racing.
Todd Pletcher has the favorite in Nest, but legendary trainers Shug McGaughey and D. Wayne Lukas also have their hats in the ring at the Kentucky Oaks
Tim Yakteen has been to the Kentucky Derby with good horses before. Now the trainer is at Churchill Downs in charge for the first time with two top contenders that used to be trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Yakteen worked two different stints earlier in his career as an apprentice under Baffert, who won't be at the Derby on Saturday because he's serving a 90-day suspension imposed by Kentucky racing officials.