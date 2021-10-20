Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Presentation of the circuit ahead of the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Presentation of the circuit ahead of the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. VIDEOGRAPHIC
No drivers, no problem for driverless cars on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In just a few days, a Los Gatos teen will be on one of racing's largest Grand Prix race tracks, after a 2-year break due to the pandemic. Maria Cid Medina introduces us to junior racer Max Parker.
The 2021 Formula One season has been one of the finest in recent memory, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton going head-to-head in one of the most hotly contested and controversial battles.
A winning Formula.
"If we keep working in this direction, space is the limit," he said when asked about adding a race to New York.
America team comes to Circuit of the Americas at Austin falling short of expectations.
When you buy a new car, you want to ensure you're getting the most value for your money. That doesn't mean that you're looking for bells and whistles. Most often it means you're looking for the most...
The Red Sox bludgeoned Houston pitching yet again in Game 3 of the ALCS, leading our John Tomase to make a bold proclamation ahead of Game 4 Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Audi, BMW, and Cadillac serve up three supersedans that are more amusing than an amusement park.
The 74-year-old past F1 and IndyCar champion says top American open-wheel series is "more exciting' than any form of racing.
Shown testing on mountain roads and on the Nurburgring, this will be the ultimate performance version of the Cayman when it comes out in November.
This unrestored Buick will bring the sun to any collection.
Kyle Larson has a shot to claim the record for most laps led in a season since the Cup Series moved to a 36-race schedule in 2001.
A few years ago, Mopar launched a beast of a crate engine called the Hellephant. Now, Chevrolet Performance has an engine called the ZZ632/1000 (an admittedly less fun name) that matches the Hellephant for power, and does so in a possibly more outrageous way: sheer displacement. The ZZ632 is a big-block Chevy pushrod V8 – emphasis on "big" – that displaces 632 cubic inches.
Musk tweeted after footage appeared to show a Tesla Cybertruck prototype with side mirrors. When he unveiled the vehicle, it had no side mirrors.
Larson is +225 to win on Sunday and an absurd +150 to win the title.
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. RELATED: Kansas weekend schedule | Cup Series standings Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at Texas Motor […]
Christopher Steele upset our host this weekend when he shared his opinion that the infamous pee pee tape "probably" exists, contrary to the repeated denials from our former president and First Lady. Also, has Stephen Colbert been the real Man of Steel this whole time? #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue
UFC champion Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson go back and forth over claim for world's best light heavyweight.
Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.