Forner 'American Idol' runner-up Willie Spence sings at West Palm Beach church

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Bill Stepien, abruptly pulled out of Monday’s appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said. The committee was told on Monday morning that Stepien’s wife was in labor, according to a person briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the hearing. Stepien was expected to be a key witness as the panel delves deeper into what it calls the “Big Lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.