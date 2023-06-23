Forner N.H. lawmaker, Tyngsboro daycare teacher facing child pornography charges

39-year-old Stacie Laughton, former New Hampshire’s first openly transgender lawmaker, is now facing charges that she, and another woman, 38-year-old Lindsay Groves, traded sexually explicit pictures of young children, allegedly taken in the bathroom of the Creative Minds Daycare in Tyngsboro, where Groves once worked.

Mass. daycare worker and former N.H. State Rep. charged with child exploitation, child pornography

Allegations of sexual misconduct came to light in court documents earlier Thursday, alleging Groves, of Hudson, N.H. took nude images of children at the daycare and sent the photos to Laughton, with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship, between May 2022 and June 2023.

The allegations involve both boys and girls.

Groves allegedly used regular bathroom breaks for the children (routine diaper/pull-up changes prior to “naptime”) to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to Laughton via text message, U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors say a review of Grove’s cellphone allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and Laughton.

According to court documents, these messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds – including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old.

Groves was arraigned in a New Hampshire state courtroom following her arrest and was ordered not to work in childcare, not to access the Internet, and not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, according to court documents.

Groves is being held as she waits for her federal arraignment in Boston on Wednesday.

Laughton is being held until her next hearing at a later date.

In Tyngsboro, an attorney for Creative Minds sent us a statement saying, “Creative Minds Early Education is cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure a complete and extensive investigation into the allegations. We will make every effort to support all of our families during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW