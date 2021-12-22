Forner West High student pleads guilty in Red Arrow shooting

Dec. 22—The person responsible for the Christmas-time shooting two years ago at the Red Arrow diner in Manchester pleaded guilty to four felonies Wednesday.

Manchester resident Aweis Khamis, 23, apologized in Hillsborough County Superior Court to the two shooting victims.

One was shot in the neck and lost a significant amount of blood and had to be saved by doctors, said Hillsborough County prosecutor Patrick Ives.

The other was shot in the buttocks and suffered a shattered vertebrae. Two other rounds from his handgun entered the Red Arrow diner, which was crowded four days before Christmas.

"I'd like to apologize to my victim's family, my family, and the people at the Red Arrow. I could have put their lives in danger. I'm sorry about that," Khamis said.

Family and friends of Khamis, a former track star and above-average student at West High School, were on hand for the hearing. He had no arrests before the Red Arrow shooting.

Superior Court Judge Will Delker said Khamis is not the first young man to appear before him who fell in with a bad crowd and ended up committing a serious crime.

Delker accepted a plea bargain that sends Khamis to New Hampshire State Prison for 10 to 20 years, but he can get out in six years if he earns a bachelor's degree. Khamis has spent two years in jail waiting for the case to be resolved.

Ives said the sentence represents an opportunity for Khamis, but that opportunity will be difficult in state prison.

"Everyone acknowledges here you're obviously a very smart young man. It's sad you made the decisions you did; you do have the potential to get out of this," Delker said.

As part of the plea deal, Khamis pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree assaultt. He had initially been charged with first-degree assault and two charges of reckless conduct.

Manchester police have said he was affiliated with the DRS street gang, and was with gang members inside the Red Arrow about 2:30 a.m. when an altercation started with two brothers.

One, Zabayullah Qahir, punched Khamis in the head before Khamis fired his handgun four times. Qahir, who was shot in the buttocks, was arrested this August and charged with attempted murder for a daylight shooting in downtown Manchester.

Khamis' defense attorney, Arthur Gatzoulis, said Qahir and his brother have moved on with their lives and requested a lower sentence than the one accepted Wednesday.

Through his attorney, Khamis had given notice that he was going to argue self defense. But Gatzoulis said immigration concerns played a part in the decision to plead guilty. The lesser charges would improve Khamis' chances of remaining in the United States, the lawyer said.

According to previous articles, Khamis was born in Kenya to a family of Somali refugees. His mother died in childbirth; he lived in a refugee camp until he was 7. He was living with his brothers and sisters at the time of the shooting.

His sister, Malyun Khamis, said the family plans to visit him in prison and support his efforts at getting an education. She disputed accounts about his gang involvement.

"He is going to turn things around," she said.