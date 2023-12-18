Forney and Arlington police investigating two shooting deaths that appear to be connected

Two shootings on opposite sides of the Metroplex are related, Forney police said in a statement posted to social media Monday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:28 p.m. Sunday near the 100 block of Mandarin Street less than a mile from Forney High School. Police found the first victim in a home garage at 120 Mandarin St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and hasn’t been identified pending notification of the family.

After canvassing the area, police discovered a suspect fled the scene after sustaining injuries, according to the Forney police statement.

Forney’s police communication center put out a call to other agencies, and heard back from Arlington police about a dead gunshot victim. The Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office is working to identify the Arlington victim.

Detectives from both agencies determined the cases are connected. The Texas Rangers are assisting on the case, but this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, Forney police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Forney Police Department.