Forrest Adds CWP’s Energy Assets in Australia Renewables Rush

Harry Brumpton
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Andrew Forrest agreed to acquire Partners Group Holding AG-backed CWP Renewables Pty for about a A$4 billion ($2.7 billion) valuation, extending a rush of deal-making focused on Australia’s accelerating shift to cleaner energy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Forrest’s Squadron Energy Pty will add a CWP portfolio that includes 1.1 gigawatts of wind operations, approvals for solar to battery assets, and as much as 20 gigawatts of potential future development projects, the parties said in separate statements. The deal values CWP Renewables at around A$4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss details.

Representatives of Squadron and Partners Global declined to comment on the financial terms.

“It is paramount that Australia continues to increase cost-efficient renewable green energy, to economically power homes and industry at pace and rid the Australian consumer of its forced reliance to increasingly expensive, dangerously pollutive fossil fuels,” Forrest said in a Wednesday statement.

Squadron is constructing a A$3 billion wind, solar and battery development in Queensland state, a gas import terminal in New South Wales state and holds a stake in Sun Cable Pte Ltd.’s A$30 billion project to export renewable energy from Australia to Singapore.

The CWP deal extends mining tycoon Forrest’s advance into renewables, a push that also includes plans to transform his Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., a key global iron ore supplier, into a producer of green metals and clean hydrogen.

Read more: Brookfield Leads $12 Billion Bet on Australia Climate Shift

Investors seeking exposure to growth in renewable energy are targeting Australia, one of the world’s biggest per-capita emitters, as the nation seeks to quickly replace expensive and unreliable coal-fired power plants with cleaner alternatives. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. last month agreed a A$18.4 billion offer to acquire utility Origin Energy Ltd., while tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has invested in rival AGL Energy Ltd.

Australia in September passed its first major climate legislation in more than a decade, setting legally binding targets to deepen emissions curbs and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government has also pledged to boost the share of renewables in the nation’s energy mix.

Key utilities, including Origin and AGL, have in recent months brought forward plans to shutter fossil fuel-powered facilities, because of rising competition from lower-cost clean energy sources. That’s prompted concerns from some opposition legislators and major power consumers about how quickly electricity producers can add alternative sources of generation.

“When large industrial and commercial customers come to us, they are looking for efficient and firmed renewable power at scale,” Squadron Energy Chief Executive Officer Eva Hanly said in a statement. “With this acquisition, we will develop and operate an extensive geographic portfolio of night and daytime wind, solar and storage assets that will ensure reliability of supply for our customers.”

(Adds details on valuation from first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beverage Innovators to Caffeinate your Watchlist

    Recent innovations in the beverage space have led to massive profit growth.

  • Build-Your-Own-Index Boom Could Hit $825 Billion in Four Years

    (Bloomberg) -- An index strategy that’s all about customization is expected to grow faster than other investment vehicles over the next four years as investors’ desire for personalization intensifies.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy He

  • Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Files for US IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, has filed for an initial public offering in the US just as it prepares to deliver its first SUVs to California customers later this month.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading Boom

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth Group, Blackstone, Cigna, Canadian National Railway and PG&E

    UnitedHealth Group, Blackstone, Cigna, Canadian National Railway and PG&E are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina. For the IPO, the company said it will convert to a Singapore public limited company and will be known as VinFast Auto Ltd, while the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Tuesday's filing follows VinFast's confidential submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in April, a month after it said it would build a production plant in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year.

  • Vietnamese luxury EV-maker VinFast files to go public on Nasdaq

    Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, the company said Tuesday. Shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "VFS." VinFast, which was founded in 2017 and began operations in 2019, will convert to a Singapore public limited company for the IPO.

  • Australia Economy Slows Even as Households Absorb Rate Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy expanded at a slower than expected pace in the three months through September as imports jumped, reflecting ongoing strength in household spending and resilience to the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate increases.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Bill

  • Four ribs sticking out of forest floor lead students to massive discovery in Taiwan

    The university students made a first-of-its-kind discovery, experts said.

  • Eco activists Prince Harry, Meghan pictured leaving private jet on way to gala giving sustainability award

    Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two outspoken environmental activists, were photographed departing a private jet in New York City this week.

  • Charred statues evidence of Easter Island tensions

    STORY: These charred statues on Chile’s tiny, remote Easter Island are signs of a growing tension between landowners and conservationists. The island, called Rapa Nui by its indigenous inhabitants, is best-known for the centuries-old statues, called Moai, that dot its landscape. The statues measure up to 72 feet and weigh dozens of tons. There are hundreds on the 64-square-mile island, which is over 2,000 miles from Chile’s coast. Some are now marked by fire, a visible sign of the underlying tensions here between old families and authorities focused on conservation. The local families, under the banner of the self-described Rapa Nui parliament, argue for a return to an ancient clan system for dividing up the land. While conservationists and an elected council tasked with managing the island’s national park say some people use park lands for cattle farming, at times causing fires. Local archaeologist Merahi Atam says there’s been an exponential increase in livestock and agriculture on the island in the last few years. She says some of the increase came from wanting to make life more sustainable during the health crisis when the island was cut off. In October ranchers burning pasture sparked a wildfire that tore across the island’s volcanic crater and damaged several Moai.The last two years have seen the most wildfires going back to the 1990s, according to Chilean government data. Meanwhile the number of cattle on the island has risen to more than 6,000 from 3,400 in 1966. They graze or pass through nearly 80 percent of the national park, according to a University of Chile study. In 2016 the Chilean state agreed to start handing over control of the park, which covers nearly half the island, to a locally chosen council, which is set to take control in 2025. But some islanders instead want a return to the clan system which existed before the 1888 treaty between one of the last kings of Rapa Nui and Chile. But some islanders want a return to the system that existed before 1888 under one of the last kings of Rapa Nui.Juan Tucki, a member of the Rapa Nui parliament who keeps cattle, said every clan owns land that was distributed by the king. He said authorities were notified of the pasture burn in October and failed to prepare. Tucki agrees that certain archeological sites should be run collectively, but that most of the land should be for the people. Rapa Nui Mayor Petero Edmunds blames the introduction of livestock on the British-Chilean Easter Island Exploitation Company... and the state and military for offering cattle to islanders in the 1980s. So what do you call that, asks Edmunds. Illegal occupation? Seizure? Usurpation? Of what? Who allowed this? Who brought the first animal? All this needs to be asked, he said. And the only guilty party here is the state.

  • People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'

    After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.

  • 7 things to know about Fort Myers Beach's 'functional paradise,' new damage estimates

    New stats Monday show Fort Myers Beach had more than $90 million in damage: 7 things to know about its 'functional paradise' goal.

  • Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production

    The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is … The post Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production appeared first on BGR.

  • Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts

    Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns

  • 10 Species Driven Toward Extinction by Cats

    It has been thousands of years since the first cats were domesticated, but we still don’t seem to have much control over them. Many people let their cats come and go as they please, perhaps forgetting—or not caring—that domestic cats kill billions of birds and mammals each year. Over half of pet cats in the U.S. spend time outside, and worldwide the animals have contributed to the extinction of at least 33 species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

  • 6 no-fail baking recipes that turn out perfect every time

    Looking to brush up on your baking skills this winter? Here are six deceptively-easy yet seriously-tasty desserts that won't let you down.

  • With no power to fend off poultry farms, neighbors live with stench and nuisances

    Nearly a quarter million North Carolinians live within half a mile of chicken or turkey barns. State lawmakers have done little to protect them.

  • FMB leaders promise 'functional paradise' within year; Ian 2nd biggest insured loss ever

    As a new analysis finds Hurricane Ian ranks as 2nd largest insured loss in world history, FMB leaders vow to have 'functional paradise' within a year.

  • Snow boots or rain boots? Here are the Farmers’ Almanac weather predictions for Christmas.

    If your Christmas wish is snow, you may want to prepare yourself.

  • Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year

    Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project was initially supposed to run on an elevated line over the coastal highway, where most hotels are.