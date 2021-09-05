Is Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Potentially Undervalued?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Forrester Research’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Forrester Research

Is Forrester Research still cheap?

Great news for investors – Forrester Research is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $73.89, but it is currently trading at US$48.79 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Forrester Research’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Forrester Research look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 92% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Forrester Research. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FORR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FORR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FORR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Forrester Research as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Forrester Research and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Forrester Research, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

