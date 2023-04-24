Forsyth County elementary school teacher arrested on child porn, sexual exploitation charges

Deputies arrested a Forsyth County elementary school teacher accused of child porn possession and sexual exploitation of children.

On April 14, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children connecting teacher James Andrew “Drew” Cecil of Cumming to several charges.

Detectives obtained nine warrants for possession of child pornography and one warrant for sexual exploitation of children. They arrested Cecil on Friday.

Cecil had taught fourth-grade at Poole’s Mill Elementary School since 2021. He previously taught and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016-2021.

The school district said he had not been at the school since the allegations were made April 14. After his arrest, he is no longer employed by the district.

No children from the Forsyth County School District were involved in this investigation, deputies say. The district said they would continue to work with deputies on this investigation.

Parents, guardians and former students with information on Cecil and his charges are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Deputies took Cecil to the Forsyth County Jail, where he was being held on $55,200 bond. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for Cecil’s booking photo.

