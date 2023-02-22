Forsyth County man accused of raping woman in cemetery

Forsyth County Sheriff officials are investigating a man accused of raping a woman in a cemetery.

According to the incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, 39-year-old Matthew Scott Whelchel texted the victim on Feb 6, 2023.

The victim told deputies that Whelchel texted her, saying that he was going to be with his father, who was murdered in front of him years ago. The victim said she believed he was going to hurt himself.

Officials said the victim went to Sawnee View Memorial Gardens, where Whelchel’s father was buried, to meet him. When she arrived, she found Whelchel standing by his father’s grave, intoxicated.

The victim told deputies that Whelchel complained of his back hurting and got into the back seat of his truck to lie down. The victim went to sit in the truck’s back seat when she said Whelchel put his head in her lap and began to touch her inappropriately.

When the victim tried to get him to stop, she said Whelchel became agitated and raped her.

After he finished, the victim said Whelchel called a family member to come to get him.

The victim said Whelchel’s aunt arrived at the cemetery, and she told her what happened. She added that when she got home, Whelchel began texting and emailing her and her ex-husband, threatening to kill her and her family.

Whelchel was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

