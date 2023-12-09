Forsyth Farmers' Market casts seeds into community with growing number of programs

Dr. Deidre Grim, executive director of Forsyth Farmers' Market, welcomes the gathering and speaks about growing up with her business-minded and agriculturally focused grandmother in South Carolina.

The farmers' market in Forsyth Park is Savannah’s Saturday morning bright spot for community and local foods. Originally cultivated by a team of six pioneering women, the weekly market that took root in 2009 has grown into the coastal region’s premiere place for local produce, ethically raised meats, artisan bread, backyard pecans, handcrafted pastries, and so much more.

Not everyone knows, however, this weekly soiree is but one of 12 community programs carried out by the Hostess City’s own forward-focused nonprofit, Forsyth Farmers' Market.

And getting the word out about these programs is the aim of Executive Director Dr. Deidre Grim, who along with her team, launched a regular series of local food experiences to help spread the message now and into the new year.

Salad bar featuring all locally-grown and raised vegetables and meats.

Locally sourced luncheon demonstrates how to 're-embrace agricultural roots'

On Nov. 30 in west Savannah’s Vintage Special Events Center, Forsyth Farmers' Market’s hosted its first locally sourced luncheon. With more than 150 Savannahians in attendance, the event featured Saturday market vendors and farm-raised foods all within a 200-mile radius. Lifelong food justice advocate, Sagdrina Brown Jalal, delivered the keynote address.

Bootleg Farms, Gannon Organics, Seabrooks and Joseph Fields Farms provided vegetables, while 920 Cattle Co., Hunter Cattle Co, and Berry Farms provided many of the luncheon’s meat options. The event featured IsReally Hummus, Alake’s GA Pecans, Rhoot Man’s salad dressing along with many more local food makers and products.

Locally-sourced chilli with all ingredients from within a 200-mile radius of Savannah.

Savannah's District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier began the afternoon with a greeting that detailed the relevance of the event’s location to Savannah history. She emphasized how all in attendance were atop land that was once part of the lush 1,000-acre Royal Vale Plantation on which enslaved people labored and harvested food. Years later the area would become municipal farms and sharecropping fields before twisting into the knot of freeways, big industry and port development it is today.

Lanier recalled how this same place, when she was young, was once ripe during summers with “peaches, plums, blueberries, so much good food growing in our environment, we ate more outside than inside.” She firmly emphasized it was time to “re-embrace our agricultural roots” for the sake of food security and justice.

Participating in and boosting the local food system while increasing fresh food access for all, especially marginalized residents, is a key point of Forsyth Farmers' Market’s community mission. And it takes more than Saturday Market to grow and disperse that message.

“Through our programs, we work with a broad range of community members,” said Grim. “And being in this role now for little over a year, I’ve noticed our clients and sponsors don’t always connect the facets of our work back to the organization, Forsyth Farmers' Market. With this luncheon and other upcoming events, we not only want to celebrate our farmers and vendors, but also help connect the dots between our different programs.”

Keynote speaker Sagdrina Brown Jalal speaks to the luncheon gathering about her work as food justice advocate and working in communities to expand access to healthy foods. Jalal served as founding executive director for the Georgia Farmers Market Association.

Food as medicine

While many may be familiar with Farm Truck 912, delivering locally-grown fruits and vegetables to neighborhoods throughout Savannah, not everyone knows the organization also provides nutrition education classes, EBT enrollment assistance, and will match in produce tokens any amount purchased with EBT.

Grim, a mother of four with a PhD in urban planning and public policy, believes when people know where their food comes from and who grows it, they develop a deeper connection not only with the growing process but also to the nutritive value of food and its potential as medicine. This belief is central to the 912 Food Pharmacy program.

Through the 912 Food Pharmacy program, Forsyth Farmers' Market partners with community agencies and organizations to reach out to residents 65-years or older, anyone at risk of food insecurity, or those living with obesity, hypertension or high cholesterol. Once enrolled, the program provides access to fresh, local produce as well as workshops on meal preparation and how to preserve different foods.

“We began 912 Food Pharmacy just before the pandemic hit, so the first three years we had between 300 and 400 participants,” recalled Grim. “But this year we’ve signed up 500 people, and over the history of the program, four years, we have served over 1,000 people. I am thrilled and excited about this work because it shows we are reaching people in our community with healthy food options.”

Upcoming Forsyth Farmers' Market programs

Next year marks the beginning of new initiatives for Forsyth Farmers Market. The organization plans a Sunday brunch, a “Gullah Geechee Farmsgiving” for Jan. 7, where everyone is invited to enjoy locally sourced foods in honor of African culture. Starting also in January is a new monthly series, “A Taste of Old African Heritage.” These workshops take place the third Thursday of each month and are open to everyone interested in learning more about the kinds of foods Africans ate prior to the transatlantic slave trade. Forsyth Farmers' Market additionally plans to offer community classes on meal planning and preparation in the new year.

“Growing up, my grandmother raised me, and she farmed, not only that, but she was also dean of business at South Carolina State University,” said Grim. “She taught me the importance of owning your own food source, being close to it, and that you can make money doing so. She taught me her love and understanding of food, and part of my vision for Forsyth Farmers Market is to liberate more in our community with this same knowledge and understanding, and that’s what we plan to do in 2024.”

To learn more about Forsyth Farmers' Market programs, community events and local food opportunities in 2024, check out the website: forsythfarmersmarket.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: forsyth farmers market has big plans for new programs in 2024