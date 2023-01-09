Forsyth man arrested for killing father, attempting to kill mother in stabbing, Sheriff says

A Forsyth County man suspected of stabbing his parents Sunday night, killing his father, was arrested Sunday night.

On Jan. 8, 2023, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 2830 Cambria Court.

Deputies found a man and woman suffering from stab wound(s).

The man, John Boswell, 65, died at the scene.

The woman, who was identified as the suspect’s mother but not named, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies say the suspect, Catlin Boswell, 36, ran away before they arrived at the scene.

Detectives determined what vehicle Boswell was driving and that he was traveling near Whitfield County.

Both the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting Boswell.

“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth, the fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension. The ability to take this offender into custody in less than two hours was a direct result of incredible work by our Uniform Patrol Division and the talented work of our Major Crimes and Crime Scene units,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman, “My sincere thanks to the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for helping us take this dangerous offender off the streets.”

Boswell is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

