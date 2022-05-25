Forsyth man and school district employee arrested on child molestation charges

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on Tuesday accused of sexual assault against a minor.

Jared Latrell Jordan of Thomaston is accused of child molestation, incest, sexual battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Investigators secured arrest warrants and took Jordan into custody without incident.

Jordan is an employee in the Upson County School System, however, his crimes, officials said does not involve any students with the district.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043, extension 235.

