Forsyth man sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

A federal judge sentenced a Forsyth man to 35 years in prison Monday for possessing child porn, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

Kenneth Scott Queen, 35, formerly of Tennessee, admitted to having graphic child sex abuse material in court in April after police found he was unlawfully tattooing minors in Monroe County in 2020 and found the material, Telegraph records show.

“Children will be safer because law enforcement quickly responded to reports of minors being tattooed and unveiled a predator,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in the press release. “Protecting the most vulnerable citizens from harm — and holding criminals who prey on them accountable — is a priority for law enforcement at every level.”

Queen had been convicted of sexual battery against a minor in Madison County, in 2008, meaning he was required to register as a sex offender, according to the attorney’s office.

Queen registered when he moved to Tennessee but failed to register when he moved back to Georgia, the statement said.

“Despite his prior conviction, Queen continued to abuse children, which the FBI will not tolerate,” said Robert Gibbs, supervisory senior resident agent of FBI Atlanta’s Macon office, in the statement. “Queen’s 35 years in prison will give him plenty of time to think about his unacceptable and repeated behavior, but more importantly while in federal prison, he won’t be able to do harm to any more children.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated Queen after they learned about the illegal tattoos in 2020 from community members, according to the attorney’s office. They then found Queen had explicit content involving a young child. The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service also helped with the investigation.

In addition to 35 years in prison, Queen must pay a $20,000 restitution fee to the minor, the press release said. His prison sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.