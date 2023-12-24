Forsyth Park memorial vandalized as tension grows over Israel-Hamas conflict

The Savannah Police Department is investigating the vandalizing of the Civil War monument in Forsyth Park. The graffiti reads, “Free Gaza, Free Palestine.”

According to Neil Penttila, public safety communication manager for the City of Savannah, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. A request to clean the statue has been submitted.

Hanukkah: Savannah's Jewish communities gather for public lighting of Hanukkah menorah

Resolution: Bipartisan Georgia House resolution condemns Hamas, stands by the Israeli government

Hoax: Savannah man indicted for making bomb hoax for Hamas against WTOC, Islamic Center

The rippling effects of the Israel-Hamas War have been felt in Savannah since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israeli towns from the blockaded Gaza Strip. Israel launched airstrikes almost immediately, and began a ground war in Gaza on Oct. 27. According to the Associated Press, nearly 700 Israeli civilians were killed on Oct. 7 and more than 235 people were taken hostage. More than 20,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict.This is a developing story.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Memorial in Savannah's Forsyth Park sprayed with 'Free Gaza' graffiti