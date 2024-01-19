Fort Ashby man arrested in Greene Street crashes

Jan. 19—CUMBERLAND — A Fort Ashby, West Virginia, man was arrested early Friday after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 200 block of Greene Street and then struck a house and vehicle in the next block, according to Cumberland Police.

Aaron Joseph Borho, 27, was arrested at the scene on charges of driving while intoxicated and hit and run offenses before being issued citations and released from custody.

Borho was not injured in the incidents that occurred at about 3 a.m. and when he reportedly knocked down a road sign on nearby Baltimore Street.

Police said significant property damage occurred to the dwelling and vehicle in the incident.

Borho is now awaiting trial in district court.