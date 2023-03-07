Fort Ashby man jailed in Cumberland assault case

Mar. 7—CUMBERLAND — A Fort Ashby, West Virginia, man remained jailed Tuesday without bond after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Cumberland man who suffered a severe head wound and required medical care at the scene before being taken to UPMC Western Maryland for further treatment.

Gregory Shawn Robinette, 44, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment following the incident Monday at an apartment in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street, according to Cumberland Police.

Robinette remained in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Tuesday morning by a district court judge.

Police said an argument preceded the alleged assault in which the victim was struck with a blunt instrument.