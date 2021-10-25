Fort Atkinson man faces fifth-offense intoxicated driving charge

Oct. 25—TOWN OF BRADFORD — A Fort Atkinson man accused of refusing to unlock his pickup truck for deputies Thursday was eventually arrested on charges that included fifth-offense intoxicated driving.

Timothy G. Roberts, 36, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. after the truck he was driving entered a property in the 5900 block of South Milner Road, town of Bradford, and got stuck in an adjoining gravel pit at 608 E. Rye Drive, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies repeatedly ordered Roberts out of the truck, he refused, so they broke a window to get inside, sheriff's Capt. Mark Thompson said.

Roberts was also arrested on a charge of possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Roberts was cleared medically before being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.