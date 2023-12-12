Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck retires early amid controversy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Dr. Christie Whitbeck's retirement as Superintendent of the Fort Bend Independent School District became official Monday night.

After six years with Fort Bend ISD, four as deputy superintendent and two as Superintendent of Schools, Whitbeck's last day in the district was December 11. However, she will remain with the district as Superintendent Emeritus until June 30, 2024, to assist the Board of Trustees with the transition in leadership.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck's retirement approved

The retirement comes after a heated board meeting last week. Behind closed doors, members approved Whitbeck’s early retirement. However, Whitbeck had just agreed to a new contract and raise in July.

No exact details have been given as to why the decision was made. However, at least one board member has voiced their opposition.

"This is a hot mess," said Hani Barazi. "I’m very nervous for the future of this district. I don’t understand this decision. You extended her contract; you gave her a raise. Why now? Why this? I just don’t understand it."

At least 15 parents and teachers voiced their support for Whitbeck during Monday’s board meeting.

"What I don’t understand is one thing. A few months ago they just extended her contract, she was one of the best," said Orjanel Lewis. "Suddenly, now, because someone didn’t agree what’s behind doors, they’re letting her go, I think it’s just not fair."

Whitbeck met with reporters briefly Monday but was unable to answer any questions relating to the early retirement. Taxpayers will be on the hook for a severance package worth nearly $500,000 and the salary associated with the interim superintendent position.

"I have never done anything illegal, immoral, or improper, not since ever," said Whitbeck. "Certainly not up until today. I have not violated a district policy. I have not violated any directive from the board. I was not on any kind of growth plan or any kind of plan for improvement. I have received no memos or anything of that nature. I still to this date have not met my board of trustees to fully understand why all of this is happening."