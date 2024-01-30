Fort Bliss bomb squad deployment closes portions of Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces

The Fort Bliss explosives disposal unit has been deployed to Las Cruces.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. Here's what we know about the incident so far.

Storage unit the target of response

The Fort Bliss unit is responding to a storage facility on the 3400 block of N. Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

No details about what may be contained in the storage unit were released.

Portions of Sonoma Ranch Blvd. closed

The Las Cruces Police Department temporarily closed a portion of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and nearby roadways in response to the units deployment.

Both directions of the roadway were closed around 1:39 p.m., from Sedona Hills Parkway on the south to Rinconada Boulevard on the north.

No foot or motorized traffic is permitted in the area until further notice.

Nearby schools locked down

According to police, students and staff at nearby Camino Real Middle School and Doña Ana Community College have been asked to shelter-in-place.

