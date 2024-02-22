Fort Bliss to conduct ‘Black Start Exercise’ in March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss will be conducting a Black Start Exercise (BSE) during the week of Sunday, March 10 – Saturday, March 16 to help identify key areas that need additional resources across the installation, according to the U.S. Army Fort Bliss.

The U.S. Army Fort Bliss says the day of the exercise will be announced through social media – on the day of the exercise.

The exercise, which is estimated to last eight to 12 hours, will affect a wide array of facilities and services across the installation including housing, barracks, medical services, Child and Youth Services (CYS), Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities among others, according to U.S. Army Fort Bliss.

The U.S. Army Fort Bliss says the general public is advised to avoid going to Fort Bliss on the day of the exercise, if possible, to avoid traffic congestion and delays.

The following are notable impacts that the community will see across the installation, as proposed by the U.S. Army Fort Bliss:

Traffic lights will not function across the installation. Drivers should drive with utmost caution, and treat any unmanned intersection without working traffic lights as four-way stop.

Post access: Access control systems will continue working at select gates (Buffalo Soldier, Cassidy, Sheridan, Chafee, Espinoza, and Duran), but there may be delays entering the installation. Non-DoD ID card holders will be redirected to gates with a working access control system.

CYS facilities need to close after they lose power. Parents will be notified to pick up their children within one-two hours.

Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) : The Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAP) site is the Family Childcare facility, located next door to Logan CDC. It will be available for any EFMP families that need continuous power.

Communication: The U.S. Army Fort Bliss will continue to provide updates on social media, an on the Power Outage webpage. U.S. Army Fort Bliss intend to disseminate flyers at installation gates closer to executions. Emergency communication systems should not be affected.

Working from home: For anyone who normally works from home, it’s recommended that you contact your employer in advance to inform of this upcoming exercise, and also identify a potential work site off post for that day.

Additionally, the following power outage preparedness tips were provided by ready.gov for the upcoming exercise.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Keep all electronics fully charged. Have extra batteries ready for flashlights and radios. Avoid using candles that can cause house fires. Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges. Have alternative plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices. Contact ACS-EFMP before outages occur at (915) 568-9129.

