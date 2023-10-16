Fort Bliss driver faces DWI manslaughter case in fatal Loop 375 chain-reaction crash

A Fort Bliss driver faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with a chain-reaction wreck that killed a man early Sunday on Loop 375 in far East El Paso, police said.

Terry Randall Kinkade, 21, will be booked into the El Paso County Jail after he is released from a hospital where he is being treated for injuries suffered in the collision, police officials said Monday.

The fatal traffic collision occurred at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, on northbound Loop 375 just north of Montana Avenue, police said.

An investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit determined that prior to the deadly collision, an unrelated crash was causing traffic to slow down on the highway.

As traffic slowed down, Kinkade was speeding in a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra and rammed into the rear of a black 2021 Mazda 3, setting off a chain reaction with a blue 2024 Toyota Camry and a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, a police news release stated.

The Mazda's driver, Alonso Mario Lopez, 31, of El Paso, died at a hospital. His passenger, Joshua Amid Serrano, 38, also of El Paso, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Camry was identified by police as Javier Martinez, 45, of El Paso.

Silverado was driven by Genesis Montoya, 20, who had passengers, Davestian Alexander Montoya, 22, along with a 2-year-old boy and two 1-year-old boys, police said. All are from Las Cruces.

The extent of the injuries for the others involved in the collision was not disclosed by police.

Once medically discharged from the hospital, Kinkade will be booked into jail, police said. A split bond on the intoxication manslaughter has been set at $750,000 surety and a $50,000 personal recognizance, or PR, bond. The intoxication assault case has a split bond of $250,000 surety and $50,000 PR.

There have been 60 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year compared with 55 at the same time last year, according to Police Department numbers.

"The El Paso Police Department urges all drivers to exercise caution, obey speed limits, and refrain from driving under the influence to prevent further loss of lives on the roads," the department said in a statement.

