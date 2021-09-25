Fort Bliss: Female military service member assaulted by Afghan evacuees, FBI investigating

A female U.S. military service member was assaulted by male evacuees at the Doña Ana County Range Complex where Afghan refugees are being housed, Fort Bliss officials said.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was assaulted Sept. 19 by a “small group of male evacuees” at the complex in New Mexico, Fort Bliss officials said.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI.

“We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Fort Bliss officials said in an emailed statement. “The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount.”

An aerial view of Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village in New Mexico is seen Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)

No details on the assault or the suspects have been released.

The victim was “immediately provided appropriate care, counseling and support,” officials said.

The victim is among 1,000 service members who are part of Operation Allies Welcome. The U.S. operation is to “support vulnerable Afghans, including those who worked alongside us in Afghanistan for the past two decades, as they safely resettle in the United States,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The number of refugees at the Doña Ana County Range Complex was not immediately available. Thousands of refugees have come to the U.S. after fleeing Afghanistan as the U.S. ended its 20-year presence there in late August.

Officials said additional security and safety measures are being put into place at the complex.

“Task Force-Bliss is also implementing additional security measures to include increased health and safety patrols, additional lighting, and enforcement of the buddy system at the Doña Ana Complex,” officials said. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported.”

