Fort Bliss officials turn over suspect in New Year's Day shooting to El Paso police

A man was turned over by Fort Bliss officials to El Paso police in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

El Paso police officers working Jan. 1 in the Cincinnati Entertainment District heard shots fired about midnight and saw a car speeding away in the 200 block of Baltimore Drive, El Paso police said.

Officers followed the speeding car and pulled it over.

Lavonte Keshawn Henry, 26, was driving it, officials said.

Henry allegedly had a .40 caliber handgun, and officers also found spent casings inside the vehicle, officials said.

Henry was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $2,000 bond, according to jail records.

He posted bail the same day.

During their investigation into the shooting, officers found bullet holes in the front door and bullet fragments inside a business in the 200 block of Baltimore Drive, officials said.

The name of the business was not released.

Officers then obtained a warrant for Henry’s arrest on a deadly conduct charge.

Fort Bliss officials turned over custody of Henry to El Paso police officers Tuesday.

Fort Bliss officials could not immediately be reached to confirm whether Henry is a soldier stationed at the post.

Henry was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

He had yet to post bail as of Tuesday evening, jail logs show.

