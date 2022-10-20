Fort Bliss soldier arrested in deadly shooting at Sunrise center in NE El Paso

A 19-year-old U.S. Army private has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of another soldier in the parking lot of a Northeast El Paso nightclub over the weekend, authorities said.

Pvt. Craig Trevion Gooding was taken into custody Tuesday night in Fort Bliss by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and turned over to El Paso police homicide detectives, police and Fort Bliss officials said Wednesday.

Gooding was arrested on a murder charge and is being held on a $250,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

Gooding is accused of killing Army Staff Sgt. Jewllian Maurer, 29, in a shooting at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday when a crowd was gathered outside the EP Clubhouse nightclub in the parking lot of Sunrise Village shopping center. The shopping center at 8500 Dyer St. is commonly known as Sunrise center.

Gunfire erupted while police were already patrolling the parking lot after a crowd had gathered after someone had been kicked out of the club and made a threat of a shooting, a police spokesman said.

Crime:Unidentified woman's body found in eastern El Paso desert in possible homicide

Police said Maurer died while holding a gun and three other people were injured in the incident. The other victims were Lachundria Aguirre, 31, of El Paso, Dezmond Wilridge, 24, of Fort Bliss, and 27-year-old Caitlyn Thomas.

Thomas was previously identified as being from Fort Bliss. The Police Department issued a correction Wednesday saying Thomas was no longer an active-duty soldier and no longer resides at the Army post.

Gooding is a motor transport operator assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, according to a statement from Fort Bliss officials.

Maurer was an armor observer, controller trainer assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 362nd Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West.

Previously:Fort Bliss soldier kicked out of bar, accused of drive-by shooting in Cincinnati district

"Fort Bliss continues to cooperate with the El Paso Police Department as they further investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. We appreciate their efforts to keep our community safe," read a statement by the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Fort Bliss private arrested in soldier's shooting death in NE El Paso