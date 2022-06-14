Fort Bliss soldier dies from injuries after hit by truck in unsolved El Paso hit-and-run

A Fort Bliss soldier has died from her injuries in a hit-and-run pedestrian collision in the East Side over the weekend, El Paso police said Tuesday.

Alyssa Rae Clinger, 20, was struck by a pickup early Sunday on Lee Trevino Drive in front of the Towne Centre retail strip, police said

At 12:35 a.m., Clinger was walking eastbound when she was hit by a pickup heading south on Lee Trevino Drive, police said. The search continues for the pickup and its driver.

The truck was a light-colored — possibly white or gray — newer model pickup similar to a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC that should have front-end damage, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run may call El Paso police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The incident is the 33rd traffic-related death in El Paso this year compared with 30 at the same time last year, according to Police Department statistics.

• Miguel Angel Ortiz, 26, of Fabens, died at a hospital days after a June 6 head-on SUV crash on Interstate 10 East near Eastlake Boulevard in the eastern edge of El Paso. At 1:12 a.m., Ortiz was driving a Nissan Rogue, speeding down the left shoulder of the freeway when he crashed into construction barrels and a barrier, police said.

• Raymond Barron, 57, of Central El Paso, was formally identified by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office on June 9 as the driver killed in a burning wreck on April 10 on Interstate 10 near Hawkins Boulevard.

A boyfriend and girlfriend, Saul Miguel Gutierrez, 24, and Kayla Nuñez, 19, were allegedly racing on the freeway at speeds topping 110 mph in a Chevrolet Corvette and a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Barron was driving to his security guard job when his Pontiac Vibe was hit by the Tahoe driven by Nuñez, who was possibly looking back while passing her boyfriend, who had crashed the Corvette into the center median, a state prosecutor said at a previous detention hearing for Nuñez. The Tahoe rammed into the rear of the Pontiac, causing the car to slam into a concrete barrier and catch fire.

Gutierrez and Nuñez were arrested on charges of manslaughter and accident involving death. According to El Paso County Jail records, they were released from jail in late April each on $300,000 split bonds. The case is pending in court.

