Fort Bliss soldier killed by stepson after assaulting the teen’s mom, Texas police say

An Army soldier was killed by his 13-year-old stepson after he assaulted the teen’s mother, Texas police say.

Allan Edwards, 31, was fatally shot Sunday night at the family’s apartment in El Paso, police say.

Edwards, who was from Tennessee, was a sergeant first class at Fort Bliss, the Army Times reported.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Edwards assaulted the stepson’s mom outside their home, which the boy witnessed, and the boy armed himself with Edwards’ gun when they returned to the apartment, police say. As the couple started arguing again, the boy shot Edwards, police say.

Two days after the shooting, police said the boy was taken into custody of the juvenile probation department. No charges had been announced as of Friday evening.

Edwards served in one combat deployment to Afghanistan, the El Paso Times reported. He was in the Army since 2008 and went to Fort Bliss in 2014, the newspaper reported.

Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say