Fort Bragg authorities seek rape suspect

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Army Criminal Investigation Division is seeking to question a man in a rape investigation that happened on post, a spokesman confirmed Monday.

The alleged incident was reported during the morning of Oct. 11, in the parking lot of a gym on Armistead Road, Army CID spokesman Jeffrey Castro said.

Details about whether the victim knew the man was not available.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall muscular-built man between 30 to 45 years old with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Authorities believe the man may be driving a dark-colored Nissan SUV.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” Castro said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Fort Bragg CID Office at 912-318-6113 or 910-908-3430 or CID Crime Tips at www.cid.army.mil. Callers can maintain anonymity.

