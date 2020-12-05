Fort Bragg: Foul play suspected in two soldiers' deaths

Fort Bragg is one of the world's largest military bases

Investigators looking into the deaths of a serving soldier and a veteran at a US army base say they suspect foul play was involved.

The bodies of Master Sergeant William J. Lavigne II and Timothy Duma were discovered at Fort Bragg army base in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Officials said their deaths were not related to official training.

Fort Bragg is one of the world's largest military complexes, housing about 57,000 active-duty personnel.

The US Army Special Operations Command said Lavigne, 37, did multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq and spent 19 years with the army.

Dumas, 44, served from November 1996 to March 2016, an army spokesperson at the Pentagon told military publication Stars and Stripes.

Their bodies were found in a training area of the base. An army official told US media that no weapon had been found at the scene.

However shell casings were found on the ground, an official told the BBC's US partner CBS News.

A defence official told the news outlet that both of the men had been under investigation for using and selling drugs.

The US Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the pair's death.

It comes as investigators continue to look into the death of army paratrooper Enrique Roman-Martinez.

Roman-Martinez went missing during a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers from Fort Bragg in May. His partial remains washed ashore just days later.