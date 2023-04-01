Fort Bragg to revoke speeder's driving privileges starting April 1. Here's what you need to know.

Increased penalties for speeders on Fort Bragg will go into effect starting April 1. Anyone driving anywhere on the installation at 15 mph above the posted speed limit will be subject to a suspension of driving privileges.

Starting Saturday, speeders on Fort Bragg will face stricter penalties that include possibly the privilege of driving on post revoked.

Anyone driving more than 15 mph or more above the speed limit is subject to suspension, officials said recently.

Here’s what to know.

What’s changing

Suspensions had previously only been issued to motorists driving 80 mph or more.

Now, speeders are subject to losing post-driving privileges for 30 days, Lt. Col. Christian Ladnier, deputy director of Fort Bragg’s Directorate of Emergency Services said.

Drivers have 14 days to appeal the ticket. If the appeal is denied, the suspension immediately goes into effect, Ladnier said.

Reckless driving offenses and cases of drivers speeding 81 mph or more could lead to the driver being charged federally, Ladnier said.

If a driver is cited for a second offense within the same year, he or she is subject to having driving privileges revoked for six months. If there’s a third offense within two years, the privilege could be taken away for a full year.

Drivers with a suspended privilege are flagged in the system and if they attempt to drive through one of the installation’s gates they will be caught, Assistant Chief Jeffery Gassaway, station commander for Fort Bragg police. said. Service members will receive an additional five-year suspension and civilians a two-year suspension, he said.

Speeding for service members

Department of Defense traffic tickets are forwarded to a soldier’s commander and with the ticket comes a points assessment, Ladnier said.

“If you get too many points on your driving record here on Fort Bragg, then your driving privileges can be suspended,” Ladnier said.

For 12 points in 12 months or 18 points in 24 points, the driving privileges will be revoked, he said.

Civilians

Ladnier said tickets for civilians are currently handled through a Central Violations Bureau ticket, which results in a fine. Collected fines are sent to the Department of Defense.

Ladnier said a Central Violation Bureau ticket is a federal ticket.

Ladnier said speeding is being taken seriously, and that 2,200 violations have been issued in the past six months.

Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg’s garrison commander, said officials are taking a “gradual and deliberate approach” to the speeding issue, and enforcement is “just the beginning.”

“We absolutely will take away your driving privileges if you speed on this installation,” Wilcox said at a March meeting.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

