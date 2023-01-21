Fort Bragg soldier arrested in Virginia on attempted murder charges in shooting of woman, child

A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested in Virginia on attempted murder charges out of Harnett County, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, 10 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, according to a news release.

He is being held without bail in the Bland County, Virginia, jail on the North Carolina warrants as well as on Virginia charges of felony reckless driving to endanger life or limb and assault on law enforcement/fire/rescue personnel; and misdemeanor reckless driving, according to jail records.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that deputies were called to the China Star on Ray Road in Anderson Creek about 8:51 pm. Wednesday on a report of an assault. In the bathroom there, they found Amos-Dixon's fiancee and her child with gunshot wounds. The child's injuries were "superficial," the Sheriff's Office said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, the release said.

According to the news release, the woman said she and her child were in her vehicle trying to leave a home in the 1200 block of Hayes Road when Amos-Dixon allegedly fired into the car. The home is about a nine-minute drive from the Ray Road shopping center.

Amos-Dixon, of Southfield, Michigan, is an active-duty culinary specialist with the Special Operations Command, Lt. Col. Mike Burns said Friday. He said Amos-Dixon joined the Army in July 2015.

He was arrested by the Virginia Highway Patrol in Bastian, Virginia, a town off Interstate 77, some 214 miles northwest of Spring Lake. His vehicle was seized by the Virginia Highway Patrol, according to the release.

