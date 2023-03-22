Fort Bragg soldier jailed after secretly filmed sex videos posted online

A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Tuesday after allegedly uploading videos of his sexual encounters online without his partners’ knowledge or consent, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andrew Nathaniel Gomez, 25, of Spring Lake, is charged with six felony counts of secret peeping according to a news release. Gomez is accused of secretly recording women while he and the women were having sex, then posting the videos to a subscription-based website. Gomez is a member of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, a USASOC spokesman said.

The videos were initially reported to the Sheriff's Office on Oct. 23, according to the incident report.

Some of the women in the videos could not be identified during the investigation, the release said. Anyone with information on the investigation or the identities of the other women is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hamlett at 910-677-5450 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

