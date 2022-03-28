Fort Bragg soldier pronounced dead after being found in car identified as Special Forces major

Eric "Adam" Ewoldsen, 38 , died Friday after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle in Fayetteville, according to the U.S. Army Special Forces Command.

A Special Forces officer pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle on Fort Bragg on Friday was identified as Maj. Eric "Adam" Ewoldsen, according to a statement from Fort Bragg's U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Ewoldsen, 38, was pronounced dead at Womack Army Medical Center, officials said.

"The sudden loss of Adam is a tragedy to his family, friends and fellow soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command commanding general. “He was an outstanding officer and teammate, and he will be sorely missed.

"We will mourn his passing, and support his family through this difficult time.”

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is handling the probe into Ewoldsen's death, a USASOC spokeswoman said. A cause of death was not released.

Officials also did not release the time and location where Ewoldsen was found.

A native of Greer, South Carolina, Ewoldsen entered the Army in 2007 as an infantry officer. His duty assignments included stints with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Fort Richardson, Alaska, in 2008; the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 2010; and the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in 2012.

Ewoldsen was assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg in 2016. Public records indicate he lived in Southern Pines.

According to the statement, he deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

Ewoldsen graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2007. He completed the Command and General Staff College; Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course; Infantry Mortar Leader Course; Infantry Maneuver Captain’s Career Course; Ranger School; Basic Airborne Course; Military Free Fall Parachutist Course; and Combatives Levels 1 and 2.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (fourth award); Meritorious Service Medal (second award); Army Commendation Medal (third award); Army Achievement Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Iraq Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (third award); NATO Medal; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Expert Infantryman Badge; Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge; and Parachutist Badge. the statement said.

