Fort Bragg soldier and his son arrested on cocaine trafficking charges, officials say

A North Carolina man charged with cocaine trafficking earlier this month, along with his son, is a non-commissioned officer at Fort Bragg, the Army confirmed Thursday.

Martin Acevedo III, 40, and Javed Josue Acevedo-Ramos, 20, were arrested May 12 in a joint raid by the Department of Homeland Security and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released the following day.

Inside the Fayetteville home, authorities found more than 2 kilograms of cocaine, several guns and $100,000 in cash.

No mention was made regarding Acevedo’s employment with the military, or his connection to Fort Bragg.

Acevedo was on terminal leave at the time of his arrest and was “just about out” of the Army, according to Col. Joe Buccino, spokesperson for the 18th Airborne Corps.

Terminal leave is “the type of leave servicemembers accrue before they transition out of the military,” according to Military.com

As for what the Army will do next regarding the master sergeant, Buccino said, “we’re looking into that right now.”

Both Acevedo and his son were arrested on charges of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, a sheriff’s office release said.

Another Fort Bragg soldier was arrested this month in a separate incident, the Raleigh News & Observer reported, and is accused of shooting a fellow soldier to death.

