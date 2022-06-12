Fort Bragg soldier and wife accused of stealing swords, guitars and weapons from military

A Fort Bragg couple is accused of stealing more than $2.01 million in military equipment, illegally selling the items and transferring funds made from the sales between multiple bank accounts.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Hammond and Maj. Heather Hammond were indicted on the theft and embezzlement charges in federal court late last month.

According to the indictment, Christopher Hammond has been assigned to the B Company, Group Support Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group since September 2018.

The indictment says Christopher Hammond’s job included coordinating equipment repair and material readiness, and he was provided with a specific six-character code that gave him authority to request property for his military unit.

According to Defense Logistic Agency logs, which tracks property requests, Hammond requested items including weapons, gun parts, electric guitars, bayonets, welding equipment, gym equipment, night vision goggles and all-terrain vehicles among other items between December 2018 and March this year.

The indictment alleges that Hammond made a false statement claiming the equipment was for his unit’s deployment.

The indictment alleges that between January 2021 and January this year, Hammond’s bank account received 111 wires totaling more than $1.86 million.

The transfers included more than 80 wires valuing more than $1.24 million from a civilian who Hammond allegedly communicated with about the stolen equipment, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Hammond made multiple transfers between two bank accounts, investment accounts and a brokerage account “designed in whole and in part to conceal and disguise, the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds.”

The indictment alleges that Hammond’s wife also opened a brokerage account in June 2021 that she allowed her husband to access, with Christopher Hammond making eight transfers to that account with proceeds from “unlawful activity, that is theft of government property.”

Authorities estimated that the Hammonds made at least $2.01 million from the alleged illegal activity.

