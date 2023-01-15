Fort Bragg Special Forces soldiers are testing a new mortar system. Here's what it can do.

43
Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
·1 min read
Soldiers with the 3rd Special Forces group have tested a new mortar system for two years that could be used by special operation forces.
FORT BRAGG — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a news release from the group last month.

“The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities on the battlefield,” the release states.

The 3rd Special Forces Group is developing and testing the system through a partnership with Elbit Systems of America, which produces 120mm mortar weapon systems in Fort Worth, Texas.

More:Fort Bragg soldiers test new equipment

Elbit announced a five-year $49 million contract with the Army in September.

The system tested by the Fort Bragg-based Special Forces soldiers is being called “Sling” and is in the final stages of development, according to the release.

The soldiers have tested the system “in applicable scenarios and environments,” the release said.

According to Elbit, Sling is an adaptable 120 mm mortar system that can be used on small 4x4 wheeled vehicles within 30 to 60 seconds.

The system can fire 16 bombs per minute with a range of about 4.3 miles, according to Elbit.

More:Behind the scenes as artillery fires at Fort Bragg: 'Shooting rockets is pretty cool'

“The system will allow for more mobile and versatile capabilities on the battlefield for combatant commanders and other leaders to consider when planning both defensive and offensive operations,” the 3rd Special Forces Group release stated.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: The latest weapon system Fort Bragg Green Berets are testing

