A Fort Campbell jury found Sgt. 1st Class Joseph A. Santiago guilty of murdering his wife and harming their unborn child, but not guilty on the lesser charge of domestic violence..

The military trial verdict on Tuesday was in connection with the death of his pregnant wife and injury to their unborn child after an incident that occurred on base September 2021.

Meghan Santiago

​Major Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command said explained that Santiago was charged with:

One count of Article 118, UCMJ, requires: (1) a death; (2) that the accused caused the death by an act or omission; (3) the killing was unlawful; and (4) at the time of the killing, the accused had a premeditated design to kill)

One count of Article 119a — Killing an unborn child, injuring an unborn child and attempts (attempting to kill an unborn child)

Two counts of Article 128, UCMJ — Any person subject to this chapter who attempts or offers with unlawful force or violence to do bodily harm to another person, whether or not the attempt or offer is consummated, is guilty of assault and shall be punished as a court-martial may direct

“Today’s outcome reflects the military judicial process where both the government and defense present its case to members of the panel,” said ,” said Maj. Russell Gordon, public affairs officer, 1st Special Forces Command. “The loss of Meghan was a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family, and we will support them through this difficult time and healing ahead.”

Sentencing is schedule for Wednesday morning.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Fort Campbell jury finds Santiago guilty of wife's murder