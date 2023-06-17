Fort Carson master sergeant and Silver Star recipient faces court-martial

Jun. 16—A master sergeant at Fort Carson will face a court-martial next week over allegations of abusive sexual contact and domestic violence.

Master Sgt. Clayton Brachtenbach, with the 10th Special Forces Group, is accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent on or near Fort Carson on Oct. 24, 2021.

On a separate occasion in October 2021, Brachtenbach is accused of wrapping his arm around his wife's neck and throwing her to the ground. She was holding a child and he also faces accusations of endangering the child and culpable negligence.

He was informed of the charges during November 2022, according to official documents.

Brachtenbach, 39, has served for 20 years and nine months and has received several military honors, including a Silver Star for protecting fellow soldiers in Afghanistan during January 2014. According to the citation, he exposed himself multiple times to suppress enemy fire.

His court-martial is expected to start Tuesday.

Military defendants can pick between a judge or a jury to decide their cases. A two-thirds majority can decide a military case, rather than unanimous consent as required in civilian cases.

In recent years, sexual assault and sexual harassment have been major challenges for the military and Congress has set aside $479 million in 2023 to hire a prevention workforce among other changes, according to the 2022 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military.

In 2021, the Department of Defense estimated that 10% of active-duty men report sexual assault and 29% of active duty women reported it.