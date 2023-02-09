Fort Carson soldier arrested on suspicion of distribution, possession of child sexual abuse material

Feb. 8—A Fort Carson soldier was arrested Wednesday and faces felony charges related to alleged sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from Fountain police.

Josef Smith, 26, was arrested at his home on the 11000 block of Berry Farm Road for alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Fountain police searched Smith's house Jan. 12 after a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Evidence recovered during the search helped detectives obtain a warrant for Smith's arrest, police said.

Smith was booked into the El Paso County jail, police said.

Anyone with additional information in this case can call Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918, or an anonymous report can be made with Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) .

