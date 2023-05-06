Fort Carson solider suspected in string of Family Dollar robberies

May 5—A Fort Carson soldier was arrested Thursday in connection to three robberies at Family Dollar stores across Colorado Springs in the past month, according to police.

Over $2,000 was taken during the alleged robberies on April 8, April 9 and May 3. During the robberies, one of which was Wednesday at the Family Dollar at 3335 N. Academy Blvd., the suspect demanded cash, displayed a handgun and made off with money before law enforcement arrived. No one was injured during these incidents.

William Marshall, 20, was identified as the suspect after an investigation by the Police Department's robbery unit and arrested while trying to enter Fort Carson Gate 20 Thursday afternoon.

Marshall is an active-duty Fort Carson soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, who has been enlisted for two years and nine months.

"Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously," a spokesperson for Fort Carson wrote in a statement.

"It is important to remember that individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty. Fort Carson will continue working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department in support of this investigation."

Court records show Marshall is facing six counts of second-degree kidnapping and three counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon.