Fort Collins aerospace company sues Boeing for fraud

A Fort Collins aerospace design and manufacturing company filed a civil lawsuit against aerospace behemoth The Boeing Co. on Tuesday, accusing it of trade secret and copyright infringement, civil conspiracy, fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract for stealing and misusing proprietary information.

The lawsuit by Wilson Aerospace LLC claims theft of intellectual property caused safety flaws in several aerospace and aviation products, including leaks aboard the International Space Station.

According to the 72-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, in 2014, Boeing’s Space Launch System project faced repeated and ongoing delays, resulting in substantial cost overruns due to the company's inability to find a way to safely attach engines with the precise amount of torque to the rocket.

Dangerously close to losing billions of dollars in future NASA contracts, Boeing sought out Wilson Aerospace's expertise and that of founder David Wilson Jr., who had and provided designs for its tools protected under confidentiality agreements that allowed the installation of the engines onto the SLS rocket, the lawsuit states.

Wilson alleges in the lawsuit that once Boeing had the proprietary information it needed, it terminated Wilson's work on the SLS project. "Boeing then produced versions of Wilson's tools which were deficient in quality and performance," the lawsuit states, saying use of the mismatched tools is believed to have caused or contributed "to the dangerous leaks" which continually delayed the SLS launch.

Dozens of exhibits and evidence attached to the lawsuit are sealed due to the confidential or proprietary nature of the information or because they contain information governed by the U.S. Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

According to the lawsuit, Boeing was paid billions of dollars for its work on the SLS project despite its delays, money it wouldn't have earned without gaining access to and then stealing Wilson’s intellectual property.

“The intentional, malicious misappropriation of the Wilson’s intellectual property shows that Boeing was willing to put the promise of billions of dollars in revenues from federal contracts over its integrity, a trend that we have continued to see over the last several decades," said Lance Astrella of Astrella Law, a Denver firm that is helping to represent Wilson, in a press statement.

"Along with shamelessly stealing Wilson’s product innovations and then botching the installation of the technology at the expense of astronauts’ safety, Boeing has blamed Wilson for Boeing’s own design failures in public forums, causing irreparable reputational damage and future earnings loss to Wilson,” Astrella said.

The lawsuit alleges Boeing blamed Wilson for its design failures and orchestrated a cover-up campaign, expunging all records pertaining to the relationship between Boeing and Wilson despite a history of working together on numerous projects.

It also says Boeing's treatment of Wilson is another example of ongoing corporate wrongdoing and "victimization of competitors and smaller suppliers."

In 2006, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a $615 million settlement to resolve criminal and civil allegations that Boeing improperly used competitors’ information to procure contracts for launch services worth billions of dollars from the Air Force and the NASA.

Wilson said in a press statement that “Boeing has not only stolen our intellectual property and damaged our company’s reputation but has used the technology incorrectly and at the expense of astronauts’ safety, which is beyond despicable. I hope that this lawsuit will put a stop to Boeing’s repeated practice of prioritizing its own profits over safety.”

Boeing had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Wednesday.

Wilson is seeking damages, including that any Boeing products and materials that infringe on Wilson's copyright or embody copies of Wilson's original work be impounded and destroyed; that Boeing account for all the profits made off of Wilson's intellectual property; and that Boeing pay damages in an amount to be proven at trial, including future damages that Wilson has sustained or will sustain as the result of its acts.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins aerospace company Wilson Aerospace sues Boeing for fraud