Fort Collins area under another red flag warning Monday, marking third day in a row

The Fort Collins area will be under a red flag warning for the third day in a row Monday.

Warm, windy conditions Saturday and Sunday prompted the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings both days due to the risk of fires spreading rapidly.

Here's a look at Monday's warning, and what's expected the rest of this week.

Which areas are included in Monday's red flag warning?

The red flag warning issued for Monday, Feb. 26, includes "all of northeastern Colorado," the National Weather Service said in a post on X.

Larimer County's lower elevations, including Fort Collins, are in the warning area, which is noted in pink in this map posted by the weather service:

Red Flag Warnings will continue Monday with critical fire weather conditions across all of northeastern Colorado. Low relative humidity and strong winds will cause fires to rapidly spread. Do not burn anything outdoors. #COwx pic.twitter.com/q8RsmoF8bK — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 26, 2024

For context, Saturday's warning included eastern Larimer County, plus Weld County and counties farther east. Western portions of the Denver metro area and Boulder County west of Interstate 25 were also included. Sunday's warning included much of the I-25 corridor.

How long will the warning last?

As of Sunday evening, Monday's red flag warning is expected to be in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What is a red flag warning, again?

According to the National Weather Service, it "means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now... or will shortly. A combination of strong winds ... low relative humidity ... and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

Factors influencing Monday's warning include wind and "very low humidity."

Simply put, "do not burn anything outdoors," the weather service warned in its post on X announcing Monday's red flag warning.

How high will winds get in Fort Collins Monday?

Gusts in the warning area could reach 40-50 mph, the weather service said in the warning. The weather service's Monday forecast for Fort Collins says wind gusts could reach 48 mph.

What's the Fort Collins weather forecast this week?

According to the National Weather Service:

Monday, Feb. 26: Sunny. High near 66 degrees, low around 29 degrees. Monday morning, wind is expected to be 23-28 mph before increasing to 29 to 34 mph, with the aforementioned wind gusts that could get up to 48 mph.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Rain and snow are in the forecast, with all snow expected after 7 a.m. and a forecast high near 38. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph. The forecast calls for up to 1-2 inches of snow accumulation.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Sun returns. High near 45.

Thursday, Feb. 29 (leap day): Mostly sunny. High near 57.

Friday, March 1: Mostly sunny. High near 62.

Coloradoan reporter Rebecca Powell contributed to this report.

